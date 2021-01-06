Vismaya all set to make directorial debut

By Express News Service

Vismaya will soon be joining the small league of women filmmakers in Sandalwood. She is all set to fulfil her directorial passion, and will make an official announcement about her debut project on Jan. 21. She is excited to have Kichcha Sudeep officially launching the film. The yet-to-be titled movie will be a love story starring former Bigg Boss contestant Kishen Bilagali and Saathvika, who was earlier known as Shravya Rao.

The romantic drama will also have cricketer Praveen making his acting debut. He will be a part of the lead cast. A professional cricketer for 15 years, Praveen has played for Karnataka in the under-19 team and has also participated in KPL.

Thrilled to be foraying into direction, Vismaya says though she is a mechanical engineer, filmmaking has always been her dream, and it is something even her parents wanted her to do. “I am finally getting to realise my dream with this project, for which I have also written the story screenplay and dialogues along with Raju Vaividhya,” says Vismaya, adding that though she hasn’t had any previous experience of

direction or working under a director, she took an initiative to learn the process, including the technicalities of filmmaking.

She took over a year to develop the script and conceived the story based on her own experiences and observations of things around her. “This is a pure love story for today’s generation. It comes with a social message, and we plan to reveal the title on Valentine’s Day,” says Vismaya, who plans to begin the shoot in February at locations finalised in Mysuru and Coorg. “I plan to release the film this year itself,” adds Vismaya, who is also producing the film. “This is my first, and all I am aiming for is to give a good film to the audience,” she says.

The debutant director-producer is excited to have Kichcha Sudeep officially launching the project; she has come up with a love story featuring former Bigg Boss contestant Kishen Bilagali, Saathvika and cricketer Praveen