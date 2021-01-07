STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Producers look at OTT platforms for Kannada stars

Producers including Vijay Kiragandur, KP Srikanth, Jayanna, Surappa Babu, B K Gangadhar, Manjunath Gowda, Umapathy S and Karthik Gowda were among those present.

Published: 07th January 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are producers of Kannada films with big stars planning to take a digital leap? As the lights seem to be going out on theatre releases with cinemas operating only at 50 per cent capacity due to the pandemic, the demand by theatre owners, and other problems, the producers may go Over-The-Top (OTT). Some producers who met at a private hotel on Wednesday are looking at the OTT platforms as an option, which was one of the highlights of their discussions.

Producers including Vijay Kiragandur, KP Srikanth, Jayanna, Surappa Babu, B K Gangadhar, Manjunath Gowda, Umapathy S and Karthik Gowda were among those present. The producers are more worried that the theatre owners are demanding to abolish the earlier trade policy of just rentals and instead wanting a percentage share in the collections. This, however, is not acceptable to the producers.

“The current demand of the theatre owners on having a percentage share will eat into the collections. We are okay to release the films as per the earlier norm,” said one of the producers who was present at the meeting. “With the crisis we are facing, we won’t be able to meet the theatre owners’ demand.

So we have no option but to head to streaming platforms, who are ready to pay a good amount to have star films,” he said. Currently, the films that are getting ready for release this year are Darshan’s Roberrt, produced by Umapathy, Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa, and Yash starrer, KGF Chapter 2 produced by Vijay Kiragandur among others.

String of big-ticket releases for this year 

The other star films slated for release this year are Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3, produced by Surappa Babu; Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru, produced by B K Gangadhar; Bhajarangi 2 made under Jayanna Films; and Raskhit Shetty’s 777 Charlie. Meanwhile, the Tamil film industry received much flak, with the Centre taking strong exception to the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to allow 100 per cent seating in cinema halls. It is said the government took such a decision after prominent actors requested that cinema halls be allowed to function at full capacity, as new movies are slated to release during the Pongal festival.

Now, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to revoke its decision after the Centre had written to it in this regard, according to sources. Even the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce as well as the Telugu film industry have appealed to their respective state governments to allow the operation of cinemas with 100 per cent occupancy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OTT platforms Sandalwood Kannada films
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp