Sudeep to headline Anup Bhandari’s Ashwatthama?

Anup Bhandari, who is currently shooting for Sudeep-starrer Phantom, is simultaneously working on his next ambitious project, Ashwatthama. The director is said to be ready with the script, and he is working on the final draft now.

An announcement about this project was made in September 2020, and the release of the poster and other details by Sudeep on his Twitter handle created a lot of buzz at that time. Since then, there have been speculations about who is going to headline Ashwatthama.

Now, according to a source, it will be none other than Sudeep himself. “The Phantom hero is all set to bring the character of Ashwatthama alive for Anup Bhandari’s next, which is set in a contemporary fictional universe,” adds the source.

Anup Bhandari had earlier told CE that he had discussed the idea with Sudeep, and that he was excited about the storyline. There is already a lot of hype surrounding the duo’s Phantom, which is now in the last phase of the shooting process. Anup Bhandari, who is keen to present the mythological character in today’s time, is keen to take it forward as a universal franchise.

Though it is almost certain that Sudeep will play Ashwatthama, it is not known yet whether it will be his next project. The actor has almost through with the shoot for Phantom, but his future plans have not been revealed.

Meanwhile, he also gets ready to host Bigg Boss Season 8, although an announcement is yet to be made, and there are talks about him working on his next directorial project as well. Meanwhile, Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3, directed by Shiva Karthik, is also getting ready for release, and it is expected to see an April rush along with Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa and Darshan’s Roberrt.