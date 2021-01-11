Suri, Abishek Ambareesh to head to Mandya for 'Bad Manners'

By Express News Service

The director will begin the shooting with action sequences on Jan. 15; they have finalised locations in the hinterland of the ‘Sugar City’ Abishek Ambareesh is getting ready for Bad Manners, as director Suri, who has completed the film’s pre-production work, is all set to begin shooting for the action commercial entertainer from Jan. 15.

As planned, the first schedule will begin with major action block sequences, and the team will be heading to Mandya, where they have finalised a rustic location in the interiors of the Sugar City. This is going to be a 12-day schedule, which will have senior actor Tara and Sharath Lohithashwa joining the cast along with a host of junior artistes.

The fight sequences will be choreographed by stunt master K Ravi Verma. This will be Abishek’s second project after Amar. He is said to have taken a special interest in this role, and has undergone a major transformation, preparing for the character over the last few months.

The film brings the actor-director combination for the first time. It is being produced by Sudeer KM, and will have Charan Raj composing the music while Shekar S will work as the cinematographer. The team will start the shooting in a full-fledged manner from February, before which they will finalise the heroine and the rest of the cast.