'Phantom' to be wrapped with song featuring Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sudeep’s Phantom, directed by Anup Bhandari, is close to completion. The team was busy during the New Year days as well, and came back from Kerala last week, where they shot some crucial portions.

They are now left with the shooting of two songs. The adventure action-drama was one of the first Indian films for which shooting was resumed post lockdown. That was in June. And since then, Sudeep and the rest of the team members have been shooting non-stop.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The makers are now planning to shoot one song sequence after Sankranthi, for which a huge set will be created in Bengaluru by art director Shivakumar.

For the second track, the producers have said that Jacqueline Fernandez will be coming on board. Sudeep and the Kick heroine will take to the dance floor for the track, which will be filmed either in February or March.

Sudeep plays a police officer named Vikranth Rona in Phantom. The big-budget project made under Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian will be the next second film after Kotigobba3 for Sudeep. It also features Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev Gambir and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna.

The latter, who made a transition from teleserials, is making her silver screen debut with Phantom. It has Ajaneesh B Loknath composing the music and DOP William David as the cameraman. The two are coming together for the first time for a Sudeep-starrer project.