Yogi plays Rama, Kavya Shetty to be seen as Ravana in Lanke

By Express News Service

Lanke is the title of Yogesh aka Yogi’s next film, which is being directed by Ram Prasad MD. The movie also stars Sanchari Vijay, Kavya Shetty, and Krishi Thapanda. The makers completed the shooting before the lockdown and are launching the film’s title on Tuesday.

The director’s first film was Banna Bannada Loka, and for his second outing, Ram Prasad has conceived a story based on the Ramayana that has been adapted to a modern-day situation.

While Yogi plays the role of Rama, the twist in this drama lies in that Kavya Shetty will be seen with the grey traits of Ravana.

The film also features Krishi Thapanda as the female lead, with Vijay Sanchari coming in the flashback episode. Ester Noronha is also an important part of the cast.

Karthik Sharma, who composed the music for Naanu Mathu Gunda, has come on board this project, along with DOP Ramesh Babu. The movie is being produced by Patel Srinivas and Surekha Ram Prasad.