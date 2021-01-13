Sreeleela to make Tollywood debut with Pelli Sandadi remake opposite Roshan Meka

By Express News Service

Post Rashmika Mandana, Sreeleela will be the latest talent from Kannada to get her ticket to Tollywood. The KISS and Bharaate heroine will make her Telugu debut in the remake of Pelli Sandadi and will have her paired opposite Telugu star Srikanth's son, Roshan Meka.

The actor has also landed the lead role in Dhruva Sarja's Dubaari, directed by Nanda Kishore, which is yet to go on floors. The actor is currently shooting for Hari Santhosh’s By2Love starring Dhanveerrah, and will soon be heading to shoot for her first Telugu project by end of January. Interestingly, this will be a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Pelli Sandadi directed by K Raghavendra Rao.

The film, starring Srikanth along with Ravali and Deepti Bhatnagar, had a successful run at the box office and was remade in Hindi as Mer Sapno Ki Rani. The sequel will be directed by Gowri Ronanki and will have K Raghavendra Rao supervising the project.

Pelli Sandadi presented by K Krishna Mohan Ro and Arka Media Works will be A RK Film association Production and will have music scored by Keeravani.