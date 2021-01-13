STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sreeleela to make Tollywood debut with Pelli Sandadi remake opposite Roshan Meka

The actor is currently shooting for Hari Santhosh’s By2Love starring Dhanveerrah, and will soon be heading to shoot for her first Telugu project by end of January.

Published: 13th January 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Sreeleela

Kannada actress Sreeleela

By Express News Service

Post Rashmika Mandana, Sreeleela will be the latest talent from Kannada to get her ticket to Tollywood. The KISS and Bharaate heroine will make her Telugu debut in the remake of Pelli Sandadi and will have her paired opposite Telugu star Srikanth's son, Roshan Meka.

The actor has also landed the lead role in Dhruva Sarja's Dubaari, directed by Nanda Kishore, which is yet to go on floors. The actor is currently shooting for Hari Santhosh’s By2Love starring Dhanveerrah, and will soon be heading to shoot for her first Telugu project by end of January. Interestingly, this will be a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Pelli Sandadi directed by K Raghavendra Rao.

The film, starring Srikanth along with Ravali and Deepti Bhatnagar, had a successful run at the box office and was remade in Hindi as Mer Sapno Ki Rani. The sequel will be directed by Gowri Ronanki and will have K Raghavendra Rao supervising the project.

Pelli Sandadi presented by K Krishna Mohan Ro and Arka Media Works will be A RK Film association Production and will have music scored by Keeravani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pelli Sandadi Sreeleela Roshan Meka Sreeleela Telugu debut
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp