Sudeep joins Upendra's multilingual venture Kabza

Upendra and Sudeep have previously shared screen space in Nanda Kishore's Mukunda Murari and this will be their second time working together.

Upendra (L) and Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director R Chandru is leaving no stones unturned for his upcoming multilingual venture, Kabza. He has now roped in Sudeep to play an important role in the Upendra-starrer. A few days ago, Chandru had hinted at the news on his social media handles and said that he would make the surprise announcement on January 14, at 10 am.

Since then, speculations were abuzz that a pan Indian actor had been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project. The announcement of Sudeep's addition to Upendra's Kabza will be officially made by a star on Sakaranti along with a special poster.  

Upendra and Sudeep have previously shared screen space in Nanda Kishore's Mukunda Murari. This will be their second time working together. Interestingly, this will be Sudeep’s first retro film. 

Kabza is the third collaboration of R Chandru with Upendra after Brahma and I Love You, and it is the director’s first time working with Sudeep. Kabza will be following the KGF route and have a multilingual release. The film, which is being shot in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.

Details of Sudeep’s character, and when he will be participating in the shoot, are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, the team, who had pushed the shooting owing to the pandemic, will resume filming on January 25.

The crew has come up with a huge jail set up, where the director plans to film an action block.Kabza, made under Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments banner, is backed by MTB Nagaraj. The film will have music composed by Ravi Basrur and cinematography and editing by AJ Shetty and Mahesh Reddy, respectively. 

Featuring a host of actors from different languages, Kabza will star Jagapathi Babu in a vital role, along with Naveen, Jaya Prakash, Kaat Raju, Subbraju, Avinash, and M Kamaraj. The director is in the process of finalising the heroine, and an announcement on that front can be expected soon.

