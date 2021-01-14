Rishab Shetty’s 'Hero' roots for the underdog

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

After releasing the first-look, team Hero is coming up with the film’s trailer on Thursday on the occasion of Sankranthi. Ahead of its release, actor Rishab Shetty and debutant director M Bharath Raj have revealed a few details about the project.

Rishab, who is the face of Hero, says it was the first film to be shot post the lockdown.

“What usually requires around 100 people, we managed to shoot with a 24-member crew,” he said, expressing his happiness with the music composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath, who has done the background score and given music to three songs.

Rishab, who has marked his presence as a director, took to full-fledged acting with Bell Bottom, and this will be his second outing as a lead actor. He plays the role of a hairstylist here.

“The hero in this film portrays an underdog character, and the situation makes him a hero,” says Rishab, revealing that ‘Hero’ will show a little bloodshed, which will also be revealed in the trailer.

“Usually, our production house, Rishab Shetty Films, has explored ‘feel-good’ kind of subjects. This is the first time we are coming up with a full-fledged commercial entertainment drama that has elements of comedy and action, complete with violence,” he adds.

With Aravind Kashyap cranking the camera, and stunt master Vikram choreographing the stunts, Hero has Ganavi Laxman playing the female lead. She is making a transition from teleserials to the big screen.