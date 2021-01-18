Next offing from makers of Ondu Motteya Kathe will be Raj Sounds and Lights   

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post the success of Ondu Motteya Kathe, production house Mango Pickles Entertainment is coming up with their next project.

On the sets of Ondu Motteya Kathe

By Express News Service

Post the success of Ondu Motteya Kathe, production house Mango Pickles Entertainment is coming up with their next project. Titled Raj Sounds and Lights, this will be a romantic drama set against a wedding backdrop.

The film, which is made in Kannada and Tulu, will bring back some of the cast and technical crew from the Ondu Motteya Kathe team. It will have Raj B Shetty as creative head, and will be directed by Rahul Amin, who has co-written the film’s screenplay. As for the cast, Vineeth Kumar, who has written the film’s story and screenplay will also be playing the protagonist.

He has previously worked in Ondu Motteya Kathe and director MG Srinivas’s Birbal Trilogy, and this will be his first full-fledged film as a lead hero. Yasho Shivakumar, who is currently working for Hariprasad Jayanna’s Padavi Poorva, and Vijay Milton’s Shivappa is playing the female lead along with the noted Tulu heroine, Karishma Amin. Naveen D Padil and Prakash Thuminad are also a part of the main cast. 

The makers, who had shot the first schedule last October, have resumed shooting from January 10 with most of the filming taking place in the coastal belt of Karnataka. Raj Sounds and Lights, presented by Vaibhav Flix and Caru Entertainment, is produced by Anand N and will have music scored by Srajan Kumar Tonse.

The film’s stunt choreographed by Chethan D Souza will have two DOPs - Vishnu Prasad and Jacob Johnson. Interestingly, the film that is made in Kannada and Tulu, has a twist to the tale. While 70 per cent of the story in both the languages will be the same, the rest is said to run different tracks.

The film, directed by Rahul Amin, is set against a wedding backdrop and stars Vineeth Kumar and Yasho Shivakumar in the leads; romantic drama made in Kannada and Tulu will have the creative guidance of actor and director, Raj B Shetty 

