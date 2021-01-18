Will Tanya Hope be the new addition to Bell Bottom 2 cast?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The launch of Rishab Shetty-starrer Bell Bottom 2, directed by Jayatheertha, is just around the corner, with makers of the sequel fixing the muhurath on January 29. The latest speculation is that Tanya Hope will be the new addition to this upcoming crime caper written by T K Dayanand.

In a previous interview with CE, the director had mentioned that the second part will retain most of the original cast, which included Rishab, Hariprriya, Achyuth Kumar, Yogaraj Bhat, and Pramod Shetty. Now, Tanya too is said to be joining the team which has raised the buzz around the film.

Tanya, popularly known as the Bassani hudugi of Sandalwood, is making her mark in other industries with interesting projects. The actor, who was part of Nagashekar’s Amar— which was Abishek Ambareesh’s debut— has worked in Tamil films like Thadam and Dharala Prabhu. With a foothold in Tollywood, she recently completed shooting for Idhe Maa Katha, directed by Guru Pawan, in which she shares screen space with Sumanth Ashwin, Meka Srikanth and Bhumi Chawla.

On the Kannada front, Tanya, who was last seen in Khaki, took some time to choose her next until Bell Bottom 2 came by. The first part was released in 2019, marking the acting debut of Rishab. The role of Detective Diwakar played by the Kirik Party director was a successful hit at the box office, and the sequel is to be produced by Santhosh Kumar KC under the banner Golden Horse Cinema.

An official announcement about Tanya’s inclusion is awaited from the crew, and more details about the film will be revealed around the muhurath, says our source. Bell Bottom 2, which is based in the retro period of the ’80s, will have Ajaneesh B Lokanath scoring the music with DOP Arvind Kashyap

