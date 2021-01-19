STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Apoorva bags female lead in Vikky Varun's Kaala Patthar

The makers revealed the first look and film’s title, which hint at Vikky’s character of a soldier

Published: 19th January 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Kendasampige and College Kumar hero Vikky Varun has announced his next project. Interestingly, the film draws attention with its very title, which is derived from a classic cult Hindi film Kaala Patthar. The first look was revealed by the makers along with the title (meaning black stone) and tagline --’Fear holds back too much in life’.

It is said to have a lot of relevance to the story written by Rama Rama Re director D Satya Prakash. It surrounds the black statue seen in the poster. The other highlights from the film’s first look also give a hint at Vikky’s character. He will be playing the role of a soldier. Chetan A C, who has previously worked as an associate with Rakshit Shetty, will mark his feature film debut with Kaala Patthar, produced by HP Naveen

Apoorva

under the banner, S & S Enterprises.

Vikky, who has taken a long time to choose his third project, is undergoing a makeover to play this role. While the makers have planned to kickstart shooting for the film, it has also come to light that Apoorva has been roped in to play the female lead. The heroine, who shot to limelight with Ravichandran’s directorial film, which was titled Apoorva, is now looking forward to the release of her next, Krishna Talkies. It stars Ajai Rao.

The team of Kaala Patthar had recently done a photoshoot with the lead pair, however, an official announcement of Apoorva joining the cast is yet to be made. As for the technical crew, the editing will be done by K M Prakash. With Udith Haritas scoring the music, the film will have lyrics written by Yogaraj Bhat, Jayanthi Kaikini and Hari Santhosh. The team plans to kick start shooting in February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​ Apoorva ​ Vikky Varun Kaala Patthar
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp