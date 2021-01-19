Apoorva bags female lead in Vikky Varun's Kaala Patthar

By Express News Service

Kendasampige and College Kumar hero Vikky Varun has announced his next project. Interestingly, the film draws attention with its very title, which is derived from a classic cult Hindi film Kaala Patthar. The first look was revealed by the makers along with the title (meaning black stone) and tagline --’Fear holds back too much in life’.

It is said to have a lot of relevance to the story written by Rama Rama Re director D Satya Prakash. It surrounds the black statue seen in the poster. The other highlights from the film’s first look also give a hint at Vikky’s character. He will be playing the role of a soldier. Chetan A C, who has previously worked as an associate with Rakshit Shetty, will mark his feature film debut with Kaala Patthar, produced by HP Naveen

Apoorva

under the banner, S & S Enterprises.

Vikky, who has taken a long time to choose his third project, is undergoing a makeover to play this role. While the makers have planned to kickstart shooting for the film, it has also come to light that Apoorva has been roped in to play the female lead. The heroine, who shot to limelight with Ravichandran’s directorial film, which was titled Apoorva, is now looking forward to the release of her next, Krishna Talkies. It stars Ajai Rao.

The team of Kaala Patthar had recently done a photoshoot with the lead pair, however, an official announcement of Apoorva joining the cast is yet to be made. As for the technical crew, the editing will be done by K M Prakash. With Udith Haritas scoring the music, the film will have lyrics written by Yogaraj Bhat, Jayanthi Kaikini and Hari Santhosh. The team plans to kick start shooting in February.