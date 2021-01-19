Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru to storm into theatres on Feb 19

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

After over three years of hard work and effort, team Pogaru is ready with their release. “It will hit theatres on February 19,” says Dhruva Sarja, who officially announced the release date. During an interaction with fans on social media, the Action Prince confirmed this date which coincides with Rathasapthami.

It will be the first bigstar film to be out in 2021. Made in Kannada, the film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu and Tamil as Pogaru and Seema Thimiru, respectively. Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore, shows Dhruva in a notorious avatar, and Rashmika Manadanna as a college professor.

The actor in his interaction also mentioned that Pogaru is not just meant to be a commercial entertainer, but a film filled with family sentiments, love and emotions. “This is a contentbased subject, and viewers can come with high expectations to watch it,” says Dhruva, who encouraged his fans to watch the film in theatres only.

The ensemble cast of Pogaru also features Raghavendra Rajkumar, Dhananjay, Pavi thra Lokesh, and Mayuri, Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna. Its music has been composed by Chandan Shetty, while the background score is by V Harikrishna. The camera work has been handled by Vijay Milton. Pogaru bankrolled by BK Gang adhar al s o features bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas and Jo Linder in the climax sequence.