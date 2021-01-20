Motion capture begins for Prabhas’ Adipurush

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The motion capture for Om Raut’s Adipurush commenced yesterday. A big-budget adaptation of the Ramayana, the film stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. 

Published: 20th January 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The motion capture for Om Raut’s Adipurush commenced yesterday. A big-budget adaptation of the Ramayana, the film stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.  Motion capture technology allows actors to record their movements and performances, which are then used to animate digital versions of their characters.

The technique was popularised by films like Sinbad: Beyond The Veil of Mists and Avatar, and is widely used in video-game productions. In the past, mo-cap technology was used in Kochadaiiyaan (2014). 

Speaking on the process, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “At T- Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts and this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking.

Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time.” “High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology are commonly used in international films, and always helps filmmakers narrate their story,” adds producer Prasad Sutar. 

“To create the world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us, and we are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Bhushanji.”
The mahurat for Adipurush will happen on February 2, 2021. The film is scheduled for release in 2022.

