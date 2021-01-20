Pruthvi Ambaar makes Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Dia

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar is marking his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Dia. The actor, who hit the spotlight with his role as Adi, will be reprising the role in the Hindi version as well.

His recent tweet saying, “ShootDiaries Lucknow welcomes with Sharma Ji Ki Chai,” had brought attention to what he is up to. CE has now learned that Pruthvi Ambaar has silently joined the team in Lucknow and has even begun shooting.

Dia, directed by KS Ashoka, also starred Kushee Ravi and Deekshit Shetty in the lead roles. The romantic drama, produced by Krishna Chaitanya under the banner of Swarnalatha Production, received an overwhelming response when it was released in theatres in 2020. It later caught viewers’ attention

K S Ashoka

worldwide when it was released on the OTT platform.

Director Ashoka has already been brought on board the Hindi remake, and he will be working as a creative head along with Sachin in this Bollywood film. The production house is looking at casting fresh faces for the other characters.

The film has also finalised shooting locations in Dehradun and Mussoorie. Pruthvi, who has also established himself in the Tulu film industry, has become one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood post Dia. He currently has a handful of projects, such as Sugarless, Life is Beautiful and Shivappa, among others.