STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Pruthvi Ambaar makes Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Dia

The actor, who is reprising the popular character of Adi, is currently in Lucknow for the shooting; the Hindi film also has KS Ashoka working as a creative head along with Sachin 

Published: 20th January 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Pruthvi Ambaar

Pruthvi Ambaar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar is marking his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Dia. The actor, who hit the spotlight with his role as Adi, will be reprising the role in the Hindi version as well.

His recent tweet saying, “ShootDiaries Lucknow welcomes with Sharma Ji Ki Chai,” had brought attention to what he is up to. CE has now learned that Pruthvi Ambaar has silently joined the team in Lucknow and has even begun shooting. 

Dia, directed by KS Ashoka, also starred Kushee Ravi and Deekshit Shetty in the lead roles. The romantic drama, produced by Krishna Chaitanya under the banner of Swarnalatha Production, received an overwhelming response when it was released in theatres in 2020. It later caught viewers’ attention

K S Ashoka

worldwide when it was released on the OTT platform.

Director Ashoka has already been brought on board the Hindi remake, and he will be working as a creative head along with Sachin in this Bollywood film. The production house is looking at casting fresh faces for the other characters.

The film has also finalised shooting locations in Dehradun and Mussoorie. Pruthvi, who has also established himself in the Tulu film industry, has become one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood post Dia. He currently has a handful of projects, such as Sugarless, Life is Beautiful and Shivappa, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Pruthvi Ambaar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp