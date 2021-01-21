Aniissh’s 'Ramarjuna' trailer to be out on January 23;  film to hit screens on January 29

A Sharadhaa By

The year 2021 is slowly opening doors to entertainment, and Aniissh’s Ramarjuna will be the first commercial entertainer to hit screens this year, when it gets released on Jan. 29. Aniissh is happy that some of the leading names of the industry are extending support to him for his directorial debut. Ramarjuna also has him playing the lead role, as well as taking up production responsibilities.

While Rakshit Shetty recently hopped on board as the co-producer and will be presenting the film to cinema halls, another announcement came from producer-distributor Karthik Gowda, who will be distributing the film under his banner, KRG Studios. “So Rakshitshetty and we, @krgstudios come together to present and release this high voltage entertainer “Ramarjuna” * @I_am_Anish & @nishivkaa. Directed by Anish himself. Release grand all over Karnataka on 29th January,” (sic) the distributor announced on Twitter.

Aniissh is excited and happy that both Rakshit and Karthik watched the film, and are confident about the product. “They then decided to come on board, and they are the reasons for Ramarjuna to have a theatrical release,” says Aniissh, who is fine with the film getting released when theatres are allowed 50 per cent occupancy.

“The Tamil film industry has shown with Master, and so did the Telugu industry that recently released Krack and Red, that theatre releases are possible. Even in the case of the Kannada movie industry, it is a matter of survival, and this is our bread and butter. So we have to take this initiative,” says Aniissh. Meanwhile, the actor-director is busy with the last-minute post-production work. He will be releasing the film’s trailer on Jan. 23. Ramarjuna is produced under the banner of Winkwhistle Productions.

It has music by Anand Rajavikram, while dialogues have been written by Shankar Rama and Kiran Chandra, and action stunts are by Vikram Mor. It will have Naveen Kumar S cranking the camera. The cast also comprises Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohithaswha, Hanumantha Goru, Arjuna Balaraj, Rajubhalvadi, Swathi and Manju Pavagada.

