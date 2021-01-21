STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhajarangi-fame Loki makes his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi’s 'Acharya'

Saurav Lokesh, popularly known as Bhajarangi Loki post his role in Harsha’s directorial starring Shivarajkumar, is all set to make his Tollywood debut.

By Express News Service

The 30-film-old actor, who has also been part of television is said to be playing a prominent role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 152 Telugu film, Acharya, directed by Koratala Shiva. He has even completed a few days of shooting for the film stealthily.

A source tells us that Loki was awestruck to share screen space with a star like Ram Charan for his first shot. “Koratala Shiva was on the hunt to cast unique actors for Acharya and he finalised Loki based on his previous works in Kannada,” he adds.

Loki will be acting alongside Kishore and Sonu Sood among others for the film. Acharya, produced by Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy under their banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

Starring Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, the film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2021.
Meanwhile, Bhajarangi Loki is said to have bagged his second project in Telugu already, but the details are kept under the wraps. On Kannada front, Loki has completed shooting for Shivarajkumar’s Bhajarangi 2 and Takkar.

