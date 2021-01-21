STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Inspector Vikram' coming soon to entertain everyone in theatres: Prajwal Devaraj

Prajwal Devaraj, who is busy on the sets of Veeram, took out time to announce the release date of his upcoming film, Inspector Vikram.

Prajwal Devaraj in 'Inspector Vikram'

Prajwal Devaraj in 'Inspector Vikram'.

By Express News Service

“Irrespective of the 50 percent seating capacity, hoping to turn 100 percent, the team of Inspector Vikram is coming to entertain you all in theatres, across Karnataka,” Prajwal said, adding, “I request the audience to watch the film on the big screen.”

The makers also plan to release the trailer on Jan. 26. The film is directed by debutant Narasimha, and is produced by Vikyath VR. It stars Bhavana Menon as the female lead while Raghu Mukherjee will be seen as an antagonist for the first time.

One of the main attractions will also be Darshan’s special role as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. “The role played by Anna (Darshan) will be a treat to the audience and something that everyone will enjoy watching on the big screen,” says Prajwal.

