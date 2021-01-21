STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sandalwood drug racket: Supreme Court grants bail to actress Ragini Dwivedi

Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on September 4 last year in connection with an FIR registered in Cottonpet police station

Published: 21st January 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on September 4 last year in connection with an FIR registered in Cottonpet police station under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Her bail petition was rejected by the Special Court for NDPS cases and the Karnataka High Court, after which she had moved the Supreme Court. On Thursday, a bench of Justices RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and KM Joseph granted bail to the actress.

Sources said that Dwivedi, who is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, will be released once her advocates get the court order copy and fulfill the bail conditions. It is said that she may be released on Friday.

It may be recalled that the CCB had arrested several people in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket after journalist and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had made statements that some Kannada film personalities had a close nexus with drug dealers and drugs were supplied through actresses at high end parties hosted by major drug dealers.

The CCB had arrested more than 15 people in the case including actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Ragini Dwivedi Kannada drug racket case Kannada film industry
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp