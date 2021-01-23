Ajai Rao and Rachita Ram to headline 'Love You Rachchu'

By Express News Service

Love You Rachchu wil be yet another project to be added to Rachita Ram’s long list of films. The Dimple Queen of Sandalwood will be sharing screen space for the first time with Ajai Rao in a romantic drama to be helmed by debutant director, Shankar Raj. Produced by Guru Deshpande, who is also the creative head, the film has story written by director Shashank.

Rachita Ram

After Gentleman and upcoming venture, Pentagon, this will be his third venture under G-Cinemas productions. “Director Shashank is known for his sensible stories. His combinations with Ajai Rao also has a great following among the audience. The lead pair Ajai and Rachita will also add a lot of freshness to the project,” says Guru Deshpande.

The first time director Shankar Raj shares his admiration for Shashank, saying, “He is not only a director but also an amazing storyteller.”Rachita was impressed when she heard the title Love You Rachchu, as Rachchu is her nickname.

“With the title having my name, and having heard the story, I could not let go of the project. I am happy to be associating with a good team,” she says.The film to be officially commenced with a muhurath on January 24. While the makers are shortlisting the rest of the cast and crew, they have finalised Manikanth Kadri as the music director.