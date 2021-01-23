KGF-star Yash to join hands with Shankar?

By Express News Service

Speculations are rife that Shankar has narrated a script to KGF-star Yash and that they might join hands soon for a socio-thriller. A few days ago it was rumored that Shankar had approached Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan for the same film.

The director had to reportedly move on to the new project owing to the production delays of his much-hyped sequel Indian 2 (Bharateeyudu 2), that stars Kamal Haasan in the lead, alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth.

There is no information on whether Yash and Ram Charan are being considered for the same role. Sources also state that other famous names in Tamil film industry are being considered for the male lead of the project.

Last year, it was said that Yash was in talks to do a film with Puri Jagannath, but the director got busy with his multilingual Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. Meanwhile, Yash is currently awaiting the release of Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty.