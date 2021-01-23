Sharan to begin Guru Shishyaru shoot on January 28

By Express News Service

The shooting of Guru Shishyaru is slated to start on Jan. 28, and the first schedule will begin in Bengaluru with the lead hero, Sharan, facing the camera. Joining the Avatar Purusha actor in the sports-based comedy-drama will be senior actor Dattanna, who will also be participating in the shoot.

The first schedule is planned over six days. The title of the film has been derived from the 1981 classic comedy-drama directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi. The story takes place in 1995, and explores a conflict between a PT master played by Sharan and his students. Guru Shishyaru is being made by Sharan’s production house, Laddu Cinemas.

Roberrt director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who will be working as the creative head for the project, is also venturing into production and will be bankrolling the project as co-producer, under the banner Tharun Kishore Kreatiivez. The film will have Ajaneesh B Loknath and Sudhakar Shetty handling the music and cinematography, respectively.