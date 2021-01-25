'Balepet' will be a dark comedy with no bloodshed or murder: Director Rishikesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Balepet is a gangster drama, but the twist in this tale on rowdyism is that there is no bloodshed or murder,” says director Rishikesh, who has based his fictional subject in and around Balepet. The film’s teaser opened to a good response when it was released last weekend.

According to the debutant director, who has handled multiple responsibilities for the film, including story-writing, cinematography and editing, says Balepet is a dark comedy that carries biting sarcasm, underlining the message about why people should not go on a wrong path.

“The film is a gangster drama told in an entertaining way,” Rishikesh adds. Balepet has Pramod Bopanna and Anitha Bhat playing the lead roles, while Umesh Banakar will be seen as the antagonist. The cast also includes Mayur Patel and Abhishek Matad in prominent roles. Its music is composed byLohith.

Balepet is being made under the banner, RVS Production in association with Dot Talkies. It is now in the post-production stage, and the makers plan to release it in May. Rishikesh brings in his experience of working as a cinematographer and editor in many films, and this is the first time he is handling directorial responsibilities.