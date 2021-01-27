'Roberrt' makers announce Telugu release

By Express News Service

Darshan-starrer Roberrt, which is slated to be released on March 11, is also coming out in Telugu, and the news was officially announced on Republic Day with the unveiling of a fresh poster.

“Happy Republic Day to all the Indians residing across the globe. #Roberrt is all set to hit the theatres on #March11 in Kannada and Telugu Languages. Thanks for your support as always,”(sic), the Challenging Star posted on social media.

Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who announced the release in two languages, also revealed that a teaser in Telugu will come in the coming days. As soon as Darshan made the announcement, wishes poured in from Kannada and Telugu cinegoers.

Roberrt, produced by Umapathy S, brings together the actor, director and the producer for the first time. It also marks the Kannada film debut of Asha Bhat, who will be seen as the female lead, while Aishwarya Prasad and Sonal Monteiro play pivotal roles.

The film has music by Arjun Janya and camerawork by Sudhakar S Raj. The ensemble cast also consists of Jagapati Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna, Shivaraj KR Pete, and others.