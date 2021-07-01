I’m back on the sets, doing what I like most: Golden star Ganesh

A Sharadhaa By

Cinema is slowly trying to recuperate from the pandemic induced lockdown. The artists and technicians too have started getting back to the grind. Golden Star Ganesh, who has resumed shooting for director Suni’s Sakath from Wednesday in Bengaluru, is finding it refreshing to be back on the sets. “It’s work that brings happiness, and I am glad to be back to do what I like the most. The set atmosphere, the buzz, meeting people, talking to the crew, and especially facing the camera after 2 months, feels really good,” he says.

Sakath directed by Suni under the banner, KVN Productions is based on a reality show and is also a courtroom drama. The film features the actor playing the role of a visually impaired for the first time. Nishvika Naidu, the female lead of Sakath has resumed shooting along with the rest of the cast.

Ganesh feels that people have learnt to smile through their eyes over their masks. “Getting back to work is great, but that doesn’t mean we are free from the pandemic yet. While we live in a hope to get back to normal, we should ensure that as a citizen we become responsible and take extra precautions, and follow the Covid-19, mandates.” Ganesh shares that everyone on his set, including him, have got completely vaccinated. “The first wave feels smaller when compared to the impact of the second wave, and it is unbearable to lose our loved ones to the pandemic.”

Ganesh will be working on his birthday, which falls on July 2. “The same was the case last year too. However, I have taken a day off and will be spending time with my family. Since lockdown just got relaxed, I am planning to take my kids on a short trip to Mysuru and Madikeri,” he shares.

Post the 30-day schedule of Sakath, the actor will move on to the shooting of Tribble Riding and Gaalipata2. Ganesh reveals that he didn’t read any new scripts during the lockdown. “One cannot finalise a project, by just reading a script or by listening to the one-liners. We need to understand the vision of the director. There were a couple of discussions over the phone, but I haven’t signed the dotted line,” says Ganesh, who also opines that for any actor, who is looking for a good script, must go through the slow and steady process. “I’m going by my plan of doing 3 projects in a year. But to finalise those scripts, I go through 30 to 40 others.”

Ganesh says, post-pandemic, he is waiting for things to get back to normal as he is longing to go to theatres and enjoy a film with his family and popcorn. “Entertainment will stay forever, and especially it is an effective distraction to get out of the stress. One thing Covid has taught us is to, ‘Be happy because we can’t predict tomorrow.’”