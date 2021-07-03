Lahari Music bags audio rights of KGF Chapter 2 for B7.2 crore  

By Express News Service

Lahari Music, who holds the music rights of KGF Chapter 1 has bagged the audio rights of KGF Chapter 2 in all south Indian languages.

“We are glad to announce that we have acquired the audio rights of India’s much-awaited magnum opus film KGF Chapter2, Audio on Lahari Music & T Series,”(sic). The audio company that has signed an agreement with production house Hombale Films made an official announcement on Thursday on their official Twitter handle.

The rights have been bought for a massive price of B7.2 crore, and according to Lahari Velu, the audio company is working on buying the Hindi rights as well.

“South Indian film, Baabubali was holding a standing record as highest-paid by the album in India, and that record is now broken by KGF Chapter 2, says Velu.

KGF Chapter 1, which was declared a blockbuster hit, was lauded for its songs and background score by Ravi Basrur. This has raised the expectations for the sequel. The initial release date of KGF Chapter 2 was fixed on July 16, but now it has been pushed because of the pandemic.

​The film, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj, is currently in the post-production stage and a fresh release date is expected to be announced by the production house soon.