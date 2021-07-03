STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lahari Music bags audio rights of KGF Chapter 2 for B7.2 crore  

The rights have been bought for a massive price of B7.2 crore, and according to Lahari Velu, the audio company is working on buying the Hindi rights as well. 

The audio company that has signed an agreement with production house Hombale Films made an official announcement

By Express News Service

Lahari Music, who holds the music rights of KGF Chapter 1 has bagged the audio rights of KGF Chapter 2 in all south Indian languages.

“We are glad to announce that we have acquired the audio rights of India’s much-awaited magnum opus film KGF Chapter2, Audio on Lahari Music & T Series,”(sic). The audio company that has signed an agreement with production house Hombale Films made an official announcement on Thursday on their official Twitter handle.

The rights have been bought for a massive price of B7.2 crore, and according to Lahari Velu, the audio company is working on buying the Hindi rights as well. 

“South Indian film, Baabubali was holding a standing record as highest-paid by the album in India, and that record is now broken by KGF Chapter 2, says Velu.

KGF Chapter 1, which was declared a blockbuster hit, was lauded for its songs and background score by Ravi Basrur. This has raised the expectations for the sequel. The initial release date of KGF Chapter 2 was fixed on July 16, but now it has been pushed because of the pandemic. 

​The film, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj, is currently in the post-production stage and a fresh release date is expected to be announced by the production house soon. 

 

