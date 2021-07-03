STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Ragini Dwivedi makes her album debut

The song will feature Ragini in four different looks conceptualized and choreographed by Mohan of Bhajarangi fame and has costumes designed by Rudraksh Dwivedi. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi (Photo | EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Ragini Dwivedi, who is famous for her special song numbers like Thuppa Beka Thuppa is now making her album debut. Ragini shared the first look from the song, featuring her in a glamourous avatar. 

“This is my first album song from me. It is a peppy and a glamourous number,  which will spread energy to the audience,” says Ragini, adding, “I am the queen of special songs. Along with my films, I want to explore that genre of music in independent space. I hope to create a trend in south India, with more such singles,” says Ragini, who is excited to face the camera after a long time.

The song will feature Ragini in four different looks conceptualized and choreographed by Mohan of Bhajarangi fame and has costumes designed by Rudraksh Dwivedi. 

The track composed by V Manohar and sung by Chaitra has cinematography by Preetham.

“I also realised that such music album allows experimenting with unique looks, which cannot be explored in films, because of the character restrictions,” says Ragini.

This Kannada album produced by T R Chandrashekar, to be launched on Crystal music channel, will later be dubbed and released in multiple languages. 

​Ragini is currently waiting to start shooting for Karva 3 and Johnny Walker. “I am also in discussion for 2 other projects, whose details will be shared once they get official.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ragini Dwivedi Sandalwood
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp