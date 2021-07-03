Ragini Dwivedi makes her album debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Ragini Dwivedi, who is famous for her special song numbers like Thuppa Beka Thuppa is now making her album debut. Ragini shared the first look from the song, featuring her in a glamourous avatar.

“This is my first album song from me. It is a peppy and a glamourous number, which will spread energy to the audience,” says Ragini, adding, “I am the queen of special songs. Along with my films, I want to explore that genre of music in independent space. I hope to create a trend in south India, with more such singles,” says Ragini, who is excited to face the camera after a long time.

The song will feature Ragini in four different looks conceptualized and choreographed by Mohan of Bhajarangi fame and has costumes designed by Rudraksh Dwivedi.

The track composed by V Manohar and sung by Chaitra has cinematography by Preetham.

“I also realised that such music album allows experimenting with unique looks, which cannot be explored in films, because of the character restrictions,” says Ragini.

This Kannada album produced by T R Chandrashekar, to be launched on Crystal music channel, will later be dubbed and released in multiple languages.

​Ragini is currently waiting to start shooting for Karva 3 and Johnny Walker. “I am also in discussion for 2 other projects, whose details will be shared once they get official.”