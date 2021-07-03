STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Shreyas Manju-Nanda Kishore join hands for 'Raana'

Shreyas made his debut with a commercial flick, Paddehuli, and has a yet-to-be-released film Vishnu Priya, which is a romantic drama. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Manju

Shreyas Manju

By Express News Service

Shreyas Manju’s third film, directed by Nanda Kishore, has been titled Raana. Earlier, Yash’s upcoming film with director Harsha was titled Raana, but the project didn’t materialise due to unknown reasons. 

Now, the title has been given to Shreyas’s film bankrolled by Gujjal Talkies.

The makers announced the title on Thursday with a pooja ceremony. The film’s muhurath is set to happen on July 7.  Nanda Kishore is currently busy with the pre-production work of the film. 

Raana is set to go on floors in the third week of July. Shreyas made his debut with a commercial flick, Paddehuli, and has a yet-to-be-released film Vishnu Priya, which is a romantic drama. 

Raana marks his third venture, which will be a suspense thriller

Raana, presented by K Manju and produced by Gujjal Purushotham, has Reeshma Nanaiah playing the heroine. The latter made her debut with director Prem’s Ek Love Ya, which is yet to hit theatres. 

​Raana will have music by Chandan Sheety and cinematography by Shekhar Chandra. The rest of the film’s cast is yet to be decided, but it is said that the film will feature actors with a theatre background.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shreyas Manju Nanda Kishore
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp