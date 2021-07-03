Shreyas Manju-Nanda Kishore join hands for 'Raana'

By Express News Service

Shreyas Manju’s third film, directed by Nanda Kishore, has been titled Raana. Earlier, Yash’s upcoming film with director Harsha was titled Raana, but the project didn’t materialise due to unknown reasons.

Now, the title has been given to Shreyas’s film bankrolled by Gujjal Talkies.

The makers announced the title on Thursday with a pooja ceremony. The film’s muhurath is set to happen on July 7. Nanda Kishore is currently busy with the pre-production work of the film.

Raana is set to go on floors in the third week of July. Shreyas made his debut with a commercial flick, Paddehuli, and has a yet-to-be-released film Vishnu Priya, which is a romantic drama.

Raana marks his third venture, which will be a suspense thriller

Raana, presented by K Manju and produced by Gujjal Purushotham, has Reeshma Nanaiah playing the heroine. The latter made her debut with director Prem’s Ek Love Ya, which is yet to hit theatres.

​Raana will have music by Chandan Sheety and cinematography by Shekhar Chandra. The rest of the film’s cast is yet to be decided, but it is said that the film will feature actors with a theatre background.