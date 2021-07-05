STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prajwal Devaraj back in cop avatar for 'Mafia'

Billed to be an action thriller, the first look of the film was launched on social media by actors Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Arya. 

A still from the film 'Mafia'

A still from the film 'Mafia'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj’s upcoming film with Ambi Ning Vayasaaytho director Gurudath Ganiga has been titled, Mafia. The first look of the film was also revealed by the makers to mark the occasion of Prajwal’s birthday on Sunday. 

The film, bankrolled by B Kumar under his Bangalore Kumar films banner, will have Prajwal donning the khaki yet again after Inspector Vikram. The first look features a bruised and handcuffed Prajwal. 

Talking about his second film, Gurudatha Ganige says, “Mafia is about an enthusiastic police officer, who wants to do good to the society, but is caught up in the system.”

The film, also starring Aditi Prabhudeva and Prajwal’s father and veteran actor Devaraj, is expected to go on floors in the third week of July, and the rest of the casting is currently in process. 

With dialogues by Maasti and cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanandan, the music of Mafia will be composed by Anoop Seelin.

Meanwhile, Prajwal is currently awaiting the release of Lucky Shankar’s Arjun Gowda and director Ram Narayan’s Abhara. He will soon be resuming the shoot for the Khadar Kumar directorial Veeram, which stars Rachita Ram opposite him, and is backed by Shashidhar Studios. 

​The teaser of this film too was released on his birthday.

