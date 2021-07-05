'Varada' motion poster to be unveiled on July 8

By Express News Service

The motion poster of Varada, Vinod Prabhakar’s next film with director Uday Prakash, will be released on Thursday, July 8.

Uday Prakash, known for directing films like Kalla Malla Sulla, DK, Auto Raja, and Yogi, is gearing up for the release of this commercial entertainer, and will be Vinod’s next after Roberrt

“Varada explores a story on a father-son rivalry, and why they have a strained relationship despite living together, says Uday, who has taken up the production responsibilities for the film.

“The entire shooting was canned in sixty days in locations of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, and Kundapura. However, we are taking time to hit theatres because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he says.

Varada has music scored by Pradeep Varma, and Anand in charge of the cinematography. The film stars Amitha Ranganath as the female lead, along with senior actor Charan Raj essaying a pivotal role in the film.