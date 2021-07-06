STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shabari searching for Ravana to go on floors from August 3

The film, directed by Naveen Shetty, will feature Rachita Ram in two shades.

Published: 06th July 2021 09:17 AM

A still from Shabari searching for Ravana

By Express News Service

The shooting of Rachita Ram’s next film, Shabari searching for Ravana, is set to begin from August 3. Naveen Shetty, who previously worked as an editor is making his directorial debut with this revenge thriller. The first schedule will begin in Mysuru and go on for 15 days. 

The film will also feature Raghu Mukherjee, Archana Kottige, and Benki Patna’s hero, Pratap Narayan in prominent roles. The film will also mark the debut of cinematographer Vishal Kumar Gowda and will have music scored by Anoop Seelin.

The debutant director, who is gearing to being shoot for his first film told us, Rachita Ram’s will appear in two shades, indicating the characterisation of Shabari and Ravana, and will feature the actor in a unique role. “Rachita will undergo a transformation for Shabari.., and she is taken this time to get ready for the character,” says Naveen.

Apart from Shabari, Rachita also has Veeram starring Prajwal Devaraj and Ajay Rao-starrer Love You Rachchu in various stages of production. 

