Vinay rajkumar plays film director in Andondittu Kaala

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Keerthi, features Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead.

Vinay Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar, who is awaiting the release of his sports drama 10, is now raring to begin work for his upcoming projects. He will be resuming the shooting of Keerthi’s directorial debut, Andondittu Kaala. Andondittu Kaala is the first production venture of Bhuvan Suresh, who is bankrolling the project under the banner Bhuvan Cinemas.

Aditi Prabhudeva with Vinay Rajkumar

The makers, who had commenced the project in February, had to pause the production owing to the second wave. Now, they are all set to start their third schedule from July 15. Ahead of the shooting, the team has revealed a few stills from the film. Director Keerthi reveals that Andondittu Kaala (which means once upon a time) is a cerebral film.

The story is set in the 1990s and will feature Vinay Rajkumar as a film director. The film has Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead, who is playing the role of a music student. Nisha Ravikrishnan, who is popular for her role in teleserial Gattimela, will be playing a prominent role as a high school student.

The film also stars Kadipudi Chandru and Aruna Balraj. “We will start the schedule in Bengaluru, and later head to Thirthahalli and Ooty. We are planning to wrap up the shoot in Kerala. The film’s music and cinematography are handled by Raghvendra V and Abhishek Kasargod respectively.

Singer Vijay Prakash to make his acting debut?

Another news coming from the makers is that singer Vijay Prakash might make his acting debut with the film. “We are keen to have him on board for an important role and have approached the singer. Currently, the discussions are on. If he agrees, this will be his first stint on the silver screen,” director Keerthi
tells us.

