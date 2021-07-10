STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have been waiting to start shooting for 'Addhuri Lover' for the longest time: Kannada actor Virat

The 'Kiss' hero Viraat is excited to begin shooting for AP Arjun’s directorial 'Addhuri Lover' from July 21.

Actor Viraat.

Actor Viraat. (Photo | Twitter)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Addhuri Lover is finally all set to go on floors on July 21, and lead hero, Viraat, who made his debut with AP Arjun’s film 'Kiss', can’t wait to face the camera for his second film. The director of Addhuri Lover, Arjun, who is also working with Dhruva Sarja for another film, will be juggling between these two projects. “I have been waiting to begin shooting for this film for the longest time.

The muhurath of Addhuri Lover took place during the first pandemic lockdown, and when we wanted to begin shooting, the second lockdown was announced. When a film, which has been on hold for so long, begins, the excitement hits the roof. I begin the journey with prayers that there would be no more lockdown,” says Viraat.

The actor, who has 15 days to begin the shoot, told us that he is furnishing his dancing and stunt skills. Meanwhile, he is also working out to bulk up his body. “We will begin shooting in Dandeli for a 15-day schedule, and later on, we will shoot in Bengaluru and head to Ooty, and Kerala,” says Viraat.

What is more exciting for the actor is that Addhuri Lover will be shot in two languages - Kannada and Telugu. “The project is made on a big scale, and I am glad to take a foot in Tollywood with Addhuri Lover,” he says.

