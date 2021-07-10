STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kannada actor MG Srinivas to headline horror-comedy 'Andalama'

Andalama plans to go on floors in September, and the makers aim to capture the true essence of Karnataka with the film as the script pans across the several landscapes of the state.

MG Srinivas in 'Old Monk'.

MG Srinivas in 'Old Monk'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Just as M G Srinivas’s family entertainer 'Old Monk' is near completion, the actor-director has signed yet another flick. The project was announced on July 9, 2021, on the occasion of Srini’s birthday. Titled Andalama, the film is billed as a horror-comedy.

Srini will be teaming up with director Nuthan Umesh of Krishnan Marriage Story fame for the upcoming film. “The story of the film is about a ghost trapped inside an antique water pot. The pot ends up in my character’s home. What happens later, makes for the crux of the story.

While this is a horror film, it also has a few comedy sequences,” says Srini. Andalama plans to go on floors in September, and the makers aim to capture the true essence of Karnataka with the film as the script pans across the several landscapes of the state.

Meanwhile, Srini is excited about his previous outing Birbal getting remade in Tamil and Telugu, and he is looking forward to its releases. “I am working on the Hindi remake of Birbal as well,” he says.

