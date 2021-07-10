STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OTT release date for Nagabhushana, Bhoomi Shetty-starrer 'Ikkat' announced

The hilarious comedy-drama, presented by Pawan Kumar Films, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.
 

A still from Ikkat (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Ikkat will be the next project from the Kannada film industry to have a direct OTT release. Directed by Esham and Haseen Khan, with Nagabhushana and Bhoomi Shetty in the leads, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Ikkat is the second project presented by Pawan Kumar Studios after Raj B Shetty’s Ondhu Motteye Kathe. The director-producer has decided to take up the release responsibility as he is hopeful about its potential, which will cater to both children and adults.

In his tweet about Ikkat, Pawan Kumar had mentioned, “Happy to present this Kannada Film called Ikkat. It’s a genuine laugh riot, made by a bunch of funny people. We will release the trailer soon and I hope all of you will give this movie a little love and attention, just enough for us to make more of these in the future.”

The film has been made in association with Rocket Science Entertainment Production, and it is billed as an out-and-out comedy drama. Ikkat, which deals with lockdown scenarios, means congestion or a tight situation. The story revolves around an unhappy married couple, who are on the verge of getting a divorce. However, they are forced to spend time together when a nationwide lockdown is announced due to the pandemic.

Esham and Haseen Khan, who have previously directed the web series Loose Connection and Hate You Romeo, shot the entire film during the 2020 lockdown. For Bhoomi Shetty, a popular TV actress, Ikkat will mark her film debut. In addition to Nagabhushana and Bhoomi, the comedy-drama also features RJ Vikki, Sundar Veena, Anand Ninasam, and Naveen Chethana in pivotal roles. The film has Suddho Roy and Lavith handling the music and cinematography, respectively.

Comments

