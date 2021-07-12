STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty to direct and act as in lead role for 'Richard Anthony'

The intriguing teaser features actor Achyuth Kumar, who fears the return of Richard Anthony before the latter's grave.

Published: 12th July 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty (Photo | EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty is teaming up with Hombale Films for its tenth project. The actor is donning multiple hats for the story. Apart from writing the story, Rakshit is set to direct and act as the lead in the upcoming project titled Richard Anthony.

Now, an official announcement of the film along with the teaser has been unveiled. The production house shared it on various social media platforms and wrote, "Will his dream and destiny meet each other? Catch the glimpse of our next Richard Anthony - Lord of the sea, (sic)."

The intriguing teaser features actor Achyuth Kumar, who fears the return of Richard Anthony before the latter's grave. Producer Vijay Kiragandue, of Hombale Films, who has bankrolled films like KGF duology, Yuvarathnaa, and Salaar, is excited to team up with Rakshit Shetty.

He says, "Rakshit Shetty is cinema personified; good cinema runs in his blood. His creative brilliance and dedication are well known among cinema lovers. Hombale Films are pleased to collaborate with him for our 10th film, which will be a refreshing story with layers of mystery."  The film is expected to go on floors in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty talking to Cinema Express shares his enthusiasm for getting back to directing a film. According to him, Richard Anthony is the second coming of Ulidavaru Kandante in many ways yet starkly different from it.

"The desire to make this film has been there for quite some time.  However, when I wrote Ulidavaru Kandante, I didn’t have any idea of making a sequel or prequel. Having said that, I wanted to take forward the story of Richie because of his popularity. Secondly, when I started exploring the story, I felt that the universe already had a plan," says Rakshit Shetty, adding, "I knew I had left many things in Ulidavaru Kandante ambiguous. A few of those unanswered elements have waited for me to explore. I can connect with it now."

This is Rakshit’s first collaboration with Hombale Films. According to the actor-director, the best part of working with this production house is that a filmmaker doesn’t have to worry about anything else other than his craft. The rest will be taken care of, he says.

"I have had the complete liberty as a director whenever I made films under my own production house. Once I get the budget ready, my friends took care of the projects. Kirik Party was one such project, which I enjoyed the most. Equally, as an actor, I enjoyed working in Simple Agi Ondh Love Story. One, it was Suni’s direction, and the whole crew made up for one good team. Probably, Richard Anthony will be my third film, where I will creatively explore myself as a director and actor. At the same time, it becomes a responsibility to not overspend. Though they won’t stop you, from my end, I should not go out of my way," he says.

The production house is known for making pan-Indian films, and when asked if Richard Anthony will follow suit, he says, “A lot of things in the film are rooted to the soil of Udupi and Mangaluru.

However, I also plan to take this film to other regions and authentically tell it in their language. The producer and I have discussed such possibilities. We have concluded that we will first make the film and then decide how to go about such plans.

Rakshit, who last helmed Ulidavaru Kandante, is excited to get back to direction, "When I direct, I don’t worry much about facing the camera. Since I have written the story, I would have thoroughly understood the subject. I focus more on the direction. Also, I have great support from the technical team, which has music director Ajaneesh Loknath and DOP Karm Chawla," says Rakshit Shetty.

The actor is planning to start the film as soon as he completes shooting for Hemanth M Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakshit Shetty Homable Films Richard Anthony Achyuth Kumar
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp