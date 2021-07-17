Yash to join sets of 'KGF Chapter 2' for final patch works

By Express News Service

KGF Chapter 2, is currently in the post-production stage, and final shooting works are going on in full throttle, as the production house is planning to announce the release date soon. “The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters.

His new arrival date will be announced soon,” Hombale Films tweeted a few days ago. The crew of KGF Chapter 2 has completed a huge portion of the shooting in Hyderabad.

Now CE has now learnt that the makers are getting ready to finish the pending patchwork by July third week, which was pushed owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

Yash will be back on the sets for the final schedule set to happen in Bengaluru.” Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2, one of the most anticipated films of the year, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, and Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, and Eswari Rao. The film, with Bhuvan Gowda as the cinematographer and Ravi Basrur as the composer, will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.