Chirag Jani enters Sandalwood industry

Chirag Jani is set to make his Kannada film debut with Veeram, Prajwal Devaraj’s upcoming film with director Khadhar Kumar.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:58 AM

Actor Chirag Jani (L) and a still from 'Veeram'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

He will star as the primary antagonist in the film. Having acted in movies and TV shows in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Gujarati, Chirag is excited to make his entry to a new industry.

“I have been wanting to work in Sandalwood. Especially post KGF, Kannada industry has garnered attention across various Industries, and secondly Veeram’s story and the star cast has caught my attention. I heard, a couple of heroes (Srinagar Kitty and Deepak) are essaying villain roles, and I am glad to be sharing screen space with them “ says Chirag.

The actor, who is currently shooting for director Lingusamy’s film starring Ram, will be joining the shooting sets of Veeram on July 21.

“I am mostly inclined to action and emotion based stories, and couple of other factors including lead hero, Prajwal and the cast pushed me to take up this project,” says Chirag.

The Kappan and Krack actor, who has been tagged as a ‘Blockbuster villain’, hopes to carry forward the tag in Kannada too.

“I basically started as a hero in Gujarati films, but when I decided to enter into another industry, I felt it was good to appear in a villain’s role, as it is an interesting exploration and helps prove my versatility,” he says.

Veeram bankrolled by KM Shashidhar under the Shashidhar Studios production, is now left with 14 days of shoot. The film has music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Lavith.

