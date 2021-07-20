It’s a wrap for 'Family Pack'

By Express News Service

The shooting of PRK Productions’ upcoming film, Family Pack was wrapped up on Monday. The makers shared a few pictures from the sets that saw Puneeth Rajkumar and his wife and producer, Ashwini spending time with the cast and crew. Family Pack is bankrolled under the actor’s banner in association with Likith Shetty and Deshraj Rai.

The comedy entertainer directed by Arjun Kumar stars Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead. The film also consists of a host of other actors -- Rangayana Raghu, Dattanna, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Padmaja Rao, Tilak and Nagabhushana in important roles.

With dialogues written by Masti, Family Pack has music composed by Gurukiran, and cinematography by Uday Leela.