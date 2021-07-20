Release date of Yogi-starrer 'Lanke' fixed for August 20

By Express News Service

Karnataka government now permitted cinema halls to function with 50 per cent occupancy from July 19, which has finally given some respite to filmmakers of the state.

Among many films getting ready for release is Yogi-starrer Lanke, directed by Ram Prasad. The film will hit the theatres on August 20 on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi.

Confirming the release date with CE, the director says, “We are ready with the film and waiting for cinema halls to reopen. It is special as the film is releasing on Varamahalakshmi.” The film, produced by Patel Srinivas and Surekha Ram Prasad, is a modern twist to the Hindu epic Ramayana.

While Yogi is playing the role of Rama, Kavya Shetty becomes Ravana in the film. Naanu Mathu Gunda music director Karthik Sharma has composed music for Lanke, and it has Ramesh Babu handling the cinematography.

Lanke also stars Krishi Thapanda and Ester Noronha. The film also features late actor Sanchari Vijay who will be seen in a prominent role.