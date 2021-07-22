Priyanka Kumar charged to begin shooting for Suri’s 'Bad Manners'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Priyanka Kumar, a successful model who started walking the ramp at the age of 16, is now looking forward to beginning her acting career.

Bad Manners, Suri’s upcoming film with Abishek Ambareesh, will mark her debut in tinseltown. With the makers planning to resume shooting on Abishek’s sophomore film in August, Priyanka is raring to begin shooting for her portions.

“Just after one day of shooting, the second lockdown was in place, and I was unable to start with the fullfledged work for Bad Manners. I am now all charged up,” says the young actor.

Talking about how she landed her first acting role, Priyanka says, “Having bagged Suri’s film was more a shock than a surprise. I couldn’t believe that I was the choice. Getting to work with a director like Suri is the best thing to have happened to me. The rehearsals we had boosted my confidence, and I am waiting to put to test all that I learnt,” tells Priyanka.

Priyanka shares information about the directing style of Suri, and says, “It is a little difficult to understand the director’s next move. He doesn’t reveal much about the character and film, and everything is developed on the spot. Spontaneity is such a key factor under his direction.”

Meanwhile, the actor is also in discussion for some other projects, but would prefer confirming it once she signs on the dotted line.

“Apart from reading scripts, it is yoga and drawing that has kept me occupied,” signs off Priyanka