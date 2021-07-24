STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhananjay's first production venture 'Badava Rascal' to release on September 24

The action entertainer Badava Rascal, directed by Shankar Guru, will be Dhananjay’s first production venture; film will be distributed by KRG Studios.
 

Published: 24th July 2021 10:05 AM

Badava Rascal poster

Badava Rascal poster.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Team Badava Rascal are the latest to announce the release date, and the film is now set to hit the theatres on September 24. The action entertainer, directed by Shankar Guru, will be Dhananjay’s first production venture, and is made under the actor’s home banner, Daali Pictures.

An official announcement to this was made by Dhananjay on various social media platforms, “Badava Rascal is a pucca middle-class gangster film, and will be out this September”.

While the music rights have been sold to Aanand Audio, the film will be distributed by KRG Studios with whom Dhananjay has signed a multi-film deal. The film features Amrutha Iyengar opposite Dhananjay, and also stars Nagabhushan, Tara, and directors Guruprasad and Vijayaprasad in important roles. 

Badava Rascal has music composed by Vasuki Vaibhav and cinematography by Preetha Jayaram. Dhananjay also has Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut Salaga hitting theatres on August 20.

The actor also has Rohit Padaki’s Rathnan Prapancha, which is now in the post-production stages. Dhananjay will also be seen in one of the most expected pan-Indian films, Pushpa, and is currently on the sets of Shivarajkumar’s Bairagi, and is geared up to work on his multilingual film, Head Bush.

