Prabhu Srinivas’ next, 'Body God', a black comedy

By Express News Service

Ganapa and Kariya 2 director Prabhu Srinivas’ next will be a dark comedy, titled 'Body God'. The project, which was filmed in between the two waves of the Corona-pandemic, is now gearing up for release. The film stars Manoj (Oh Premave) and director-actor Guruprasad in lead roles along with Deepika Aradhya in the cast.

Deepika Aradhya

Sharing the first few stills from the film, the director says Body God is all about a dead person’s soul and Guruprasad is playing this particular character. “It revolves around some interesting elements and brings out a message as well,” he says.

The team has completed ninety per cent of the shooting and is left to film just one song sequence. “We have Puneeth Rajkumar rendering his voice to this promotional song, which will be recorded in the next few days, and accordingly we will go ahead with the shoot.

Otherwise, we are done with the rest of the post-production work. The team is also releasing a trailer followed with the audio release sometime in August, and hope to hit theatres in September,” he says. The writer and director Prabhu Srinivas has produced the film under the banner Alpha and Omega Productions and has also played the antagonist in Body God. Karan B Krupa is onboard as the composer, and the cinematography is by Velmurugan.

Prabhu Srinivas, who is also directing the Dhananjay starrer-Daali, is waiting to resume shooting, which was on hold due to the pandemic. “We hope to resume work soon for Daali, “ says the director.