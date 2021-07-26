STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kannada actor Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at 76

Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi had received several accolades, including the Karnataka State awards and the President's Medal for Best Actress.

Published: 26th July 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 12:51 PM

Late Kannada actress Jayanthi done over 500 films in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Hindi.

Late Kannada actress Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi had done over 500 films in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Hindi. (File photo | Twitter)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi, popularly known as Abhinaya Sharadhe, died on Monday morning at her residence in Bengaluru. She was 76 when she breathed her last.

Mourning the demise of Jayanthi, Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa took to Twitter and wrote, "Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry."

Reportedly, Jayanthi, who is survived by her son Krishna Kumar, passed away due to age-related ailments.

Speaking of Jayanthi's acting career, she had done over 500 films in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Hindi. From Dr Rajkumar to NTR and MGR, Jayanthi had shared screen space with the likes of legends of Southern cinema.

Also, for her remarkable contribution, Jayanthi had received several accolades, including the Karnataka State awards and the President's Medal for Best Actress. 

