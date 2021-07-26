STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trisha in talks for Puneeth Rajkumar’s Dvitva

The Pawan Kumar directorial, bankrolled by Hombale Films, is a psychological thriller, and is likely to have the two actors teaming up once again after Power
 

Published: 26th July 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Trisha

Actress Trisha (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar and Trisha teaming for Pawan Kumar’s upcoming project, Dvitva. That’s the latest buzz doing the rounds about this project bankrolled by Hombale Films.  

Trisha

Dvitva being a psychological thriller, had  U-Turn director looking for a heroine, who can play a mature character, and Trisha is said to have fit the bill.

Sources in the know say that the production house, the director are in talks with the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor, and that finalisation in the regard will be taken soon, and an official announcement is awaited. If so, this will be the second time Trisha will be collaborating with Puneeth Rajkumar. The duo have previously worked in the hit film, Power released in 2014.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kumar, who was busy with the release of his first Telugu web series, Kudi Yedamaithe starring Amala Paul followed with the release of Ikkat, a comedy-drama presented under his production house, is now completely focused on Dvitva.

The director who is delighted to collaborate with Puneeth Rajkumar and the production house for the first time is raring to commence with the project sometime in September and is currently off to an undisclosed destination, and is getting ready with the table work.

Puneeth Rajkumar on his end is busy shooting for Chethan Kumar’s James. Trisha has a line up of films in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s epic, Ponniyin Selvan, Garjanai, Raangi, Ram, and Sathuranga Vettai.  

