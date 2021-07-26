STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogaraj Bhat to helm a project bankrolled by BC Patil

“The project is at the initial stage. I will be finalising on the script, post which we will be announcing the launch date,” he says.

V Harikrishna, Yogaraj Bhat, Vikas, BC Patil and Suri

By Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat post-Gaalipata2 will be collaborating with actor and producer, and politician BC Patil for a project, and interestingly will have his friend and colleagues -- director Suri, music compser turned director, V Harikrishna and writer-actor Vikas associating with the project. BC Patil, who is currently busy as a politician is a former cop, who later established himself as an actor in Kannada films, who has also directed and produced films.

Yogaraj Bhat made this announcement on his social media platform, which mentioned “With Agriculture Minister of State, BC Patil. Suri, Harikrishna, Vikas, Sudhir, and I will come together to have lined up a project. More details of the project will be revealed soon. (sic) mentioned the post, along with pictures of the team in a discussion with BC Patil.  Yogaraj Bhat in his chat with CE confirmed his collaboration with BC Patil for a project. “The project is at the initial stage. I will be finalising on the script, post which we will be announcing the launch date,” he says.

Yogaraj Bhat

Bhatru currently shooting for Aaddarinda plans to resume Gaalipata 2

Meanwhile, the director is currently shooting for his much pending episode titled Aaddarinda that involves five directors coming together for a project starring Comedy Khiladigalu couple -- Govinde Gowda and Divya. “It is a different experience, and I am enjoying it. Hope with 5 directors coming together for a film will set an example. I am glad to be associating with producer Chandan Gowda,” he says.

As for his upcoming directorial Gaalipata 2, Bhatru plans to begin shooting soon and is working on the actor’s date. The film is bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy stars Ganesh, Diganth, and Pawan Kumar along with an ensemble cast.

We are left with 30 percent of shooting, and mostly talkie portions,” says Yogaraj Bhat. The director, who is simultaneously doing the editing job, is happy with the outcome of music scored by Arjun Janya. “The portions shot at the foreign locations are mind-blowing, and I can’t wait to present it in front of the audience. The songs are brilliant and we are soon planning to release the audio,” he says. 

The project will have director Suri, music composer- turned-director, V Harikrishna, producer Sudhir, and writer-actor Vikas associating with the filmmaker in finalising the content

