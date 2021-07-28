Anant Nag to headline a film directed by Yogaraj Bhat

A Sharadhaa By

Post Gaalipata 2, director Yogaraj Bhat has a line-up of some interesting films. We earlier reported that he is teaming up with producer BC Patil for a film, and now, the director is set to helm another movie with his favourite actor Anant Nag in the lead role. Tentatively titled Pundaleeka, the film will also have a newcomer, who will be making his debut as a hero. Bhatru, who is looking forward to begin this film, has approached a new producer to back the project.

He says. “It is an interesting film, and only Anant Sir can do justice to the lead role. I am excited to start the project. The name of the hero and other actors will be announced soon.” Yogaraj Bhat, who has worked with Anant Nag from Mungaru Male days, says that he is a knowledgeable and rare talent. “There are a lot of traits in Anant sir that make directors like us want to work with him. It’s a pleasure directing him,” says Bhatru. Meanwhile, Yogaraj Bhat is busy editing Gaalipata 2 post which he plans to resume shooting.

The film, bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy, stars Ganesh, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, and Anant Nag in prominent roles. “Anant Nag sir is playing a Kannada teacher in the film, and watching his performance at the editing table has been a blissful experience,” says Yogaraj Bhat, who added that Anant Nag’s role is vital for the entire second half of Gaalipata 2.

Many leading faces of Sandalwood have been campaigning to make Anant Nag win Padma Awards, and Yogaraj Bhat is one of them. “The entire Kannada film fraternity has pitched his name for Padma Awards including me and the team of Gaalipata 2,” he says.