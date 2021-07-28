STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Anant Nag to headline a film directed by Yogaraj Bhat

Tentatively titled Pundaleeka, Anant Nag's film will also see a newcomer making his debut as a hero.

Published: 28th July 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Anant Nag

Kannada actor Anant Nag. (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Post Gaalipata 2, director Yogaraj Bhat has a line-up of some interesting films. We earlier reported that he is teaming up with producer BC Patil for a film, and now, the director is set to helm another movie with his favourite actor Anant Nag in the lead role. Tentatively titled Pundaleeka, the film will also have a newcomer, who will be making his debut as a hero. Bhatru, who is looking forward to begin this film, has approached a new producer to back the project.

Anant Nag

He says. “It is an interesting film, and only Anant Sir can do justice to the lead role. I am excited to start the project. The name of the hero and other actors will be announced soon.” Yogaraj Bhat, who has worked with Anant Nag from Mungaru Male days, says that he is a knowledgeable and rare talent. “There are a lot of traits in Anant sir that make directors like us want to work with him. It’s a pleasure directing him,” says Bhatru. Meanwhile, Yogaraj Bhat is busy editing Gaalipata 2 post which he plans to resume shooting.

The film, bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy, stars Ganesh, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, and Anant Nag in prominent roles. “Anant Nag sir is playing a Kannada teacher in the film, and watching his performance at the editing table has been a blissful experience,” says Yogaraj Bhat, who added that Anant Nag’s role is vital for the entire second half of Gaalipata 2.

Many leading faces of Sandalwood have been campaigning to make Anant Nag win Padma Awards, and Yogaraj Bhat is one of them. “The entire Kannada film fraternity has pitched his name for Padma Awards including me and the team of Gaalipata 2,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anant Nag BC Patil Yogaraj Bhat Gaalipata 2 Bhatru
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp