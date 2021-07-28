Pruthvi Ambaar to make his Kollywood debut

By Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar is slowly turning into a multilingual actor. The Tulu hero who rose to fame with the Kannada film Dia is also making his Bollywood debut with the Hindi version of the film, which is yet to release. Now, he is set to foray into the Tamil industry with cinematographer- director Vijay Milton’s next directorial venture. Titled Mazhai Pidikadha Manidhan, the film will have him share screen space with Vijay Anthony and Dhananjay in the action commercial entertainer.

Director Vijay Milton confirmed Pruthvi Ambaar’s entry into Kollywood and mentioned that like Vijay Anthony and Dhananjay, he will also be one of the leads in the film. Pruthvi Ambaar is also starring in Vijay Milton’s first Kannada directorial venture Bairagi, starring Shivarajkumar and Dhananjay.

Looks like Pruthvi Ambaar and Dhananjay have developed a good rapport with the director. Director Vijay Milton is currently busy with Bairagi and will simultaneously shoot for the Tamil project from August 12.

Meanwhile, Pruthvi Ambaar has a couple of films lined up for release including Life is Beautiful, a film made by Lohith’s Friday Films in association with Silver Train International. He has also completed shooting for Sugarless that marks the directorial debut of producer KM Shashidhar. He also has Naveen Dwarakanath’s For Regn and a project with debutant director Darshan Apoorva in his kitty.