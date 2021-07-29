Actor Prajwal Devaraj adds two more projects to his kitty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Post lockdown, Prajwal Devaraj is making up for the time lost and is on a movie signing spree. He is also picking some interesting subjects for his upcoming films. While he is currently busy with Veeram, Prajwal will next begin shooting for’ Gurudatha Ganiga’s Mafia from September. In addition, he also has given a green signal to not one but two new projects with debutant directors.

“I will be associating with a debutant director, Jakka Hariprasad, for a sci-fi film. He has been part of Telugu director Sukumar’s writing team and has penned the story of 100 % Love and Nenokkadine. He will now be turning director with his unique subject, which I didn’t want to miss out on,” says Prajwal.

For his other project, Prajwal will be working with editor-turned-director Kiran, who is set to make his debut with a thriller. “My project with Kiran is equally interesting, and the script work is on,” says the actor, adding, “Post Mafia, I have slotted dates for Kiran and will then move on to the film with Jakka Hariprasad. Post which, I will begin shooting for Nanda Kishore’s film.”

Meanwhile, Prajwal, who is also awaiting the release of Lucky Shankar’s directorial Arjun Gowda, and Ram Narayan’s Abbara. This apart, the set to mark his television debut as a judge for a dance reality show.Handling multiple projects, and the impact of the pandemic in his career, Prajwal clarifies that there is a difference between just bagging films, and picking interesting plots and characters.

“Thankfully, filmmakers have been approaching me with unique subjects, and I felt it is best to take it up,” says Prajwal, who recalled the character he played in Chowka, which has helped him to set standards in terms of roles he takes. “Post Chowka, I did not take up projects for almost 7 months, because I patiently took time to choose the right kind of films. It happened with Life Jothe Ondh Selfie, Gentleman, and then, Inspector Vikram. Even If it is going to be back-to-back films, I am glad to be occupied with some good ventures, and associating with a good technical team,” he signs off.