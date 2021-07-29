STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Prajwal Devaraj adds two more projects to his kitty

The Veeram actor will be associating with debutant filmmakers -- Jakka Hariprasad, a writer turned director, and editor Kiran, who will make his directorial debut

Published: 29th July 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Prajwal Devaraj 

Actor Prajwal Devaraj 

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Post lockdown, Prajwal Devaraj is making up for the time lost and is on a movie signing spree. He is also picking some interesting subjects for his upcoming films. While he is currently busy with Veeram, Prajwal will next begin shooting for’ Gurudatha Ganiga’s Mafia from September. In addition, he also has given a green signal to not one but two new projects with debutant directors. 

“I will be associating with a debutant director, Jakka Hariprasad, for a sci-fi film. He has been part of Telugu director Sukumar’s writing team and has penned the story of 100 % Love and Nenokkadine. He will now be turning director with his unique subject, which I didn’t want to miss out on,” says Prajwal. 

For his other project, Prajwal will be working with editor-turned-director Kiran, who is set to make his debut with a thriller. “My project with Kiran is equally interesting, and the script work is on,” says the actor, adding, “Post Mafia, I have slotted dates for Kiran and will then move on to the film with Jakka Hariprasad. Post which, I will begin shooting for Nanda Kishore’s film.”

Meanwhile, Prajwal, who  is also awaiting the release of Lucky Shankar’s directorial Arjun Gowda, and Ram Narayan’s Abbara. This apart, the set to mark his television debut as a judge for a dance reality show.Handling multiple projects, and the impact of the pandemic in his career, Prajwal clarifies that there is a difference between just bagging films, and picking interesting plots and characters.

“Thankfully, filmmakers have been approaching me with unique subjects, and I felt it is best to take it up,” says Prajwal, who recalled the character he played in Chowka, which has helped him to set standards in terms of roles he takes. “Post Chowka, I did not take up projects for almost 7 months, because I patiently took time to choose the right kind of films. It happened with Life Jothe Ondh Selfie, Gentleman, and then, Inspector Vikram. Even If it is going to be back-to-back films, I am glad to be occupied with some good ventures, and associating with a good technical team,” he signs off. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj Kannada Films
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp