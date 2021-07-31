Kaliveera to hit theatres on August 6

By Express News Service

Kaliveera is set to release on August 6 making it the first Kannada film to hit theatres post-second wave lockdown. Director Avi, who made his debut with Kannada Deshadol (2018), wants to welcome the audience back to theatres even with 50% occupancy.

The upcoming film stars debutant Ekalavya in the lead role. Hailing from North Karnataka, the debutant is a professional martial artist, yoga champion, and expert in Kalarippayattu.

“Kaliveera is an out-and-out action entertainer. The story revolves around the character Kali, a young man from the tribal community. Ekalavya has performed real stunts in this film,” says director Avi, adding, “Kaliveera is a commercial package with elements of love, romance, horror, suspense, and revenge and is based on historical and current events.”

The director is positive about the film’s potential as it has already done good business in terms of Hindi dubbing rights. In addition to that, the good response to the film teaser has boosted his confidence further.

Kaliveera features Paavana Gowda and Chirashree Anchan in the female lead roles, while Tabla Nani, TS Nagabharana, Danny Kuttappa, Anita Bhat will be seen in supporting roles. The film- made under the Jyothi Arts banner- has V Manohar scoring music for the film.