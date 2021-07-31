STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kaliveera to hit theatres on August 6

Directed by Avi and starring debutant Ekalavya, this will be the first Kannada film to release in theatres post-second wave lockdown
 

Published: 31st July 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Paavana and Ekalavya

By Express News Service

Kaliveera is set to release on August 6 making it the first Kannada film to hit theatres post-second wave lockdown. Director Avi, who made his debut with Kannada Deshadol (2018), wants to welcome the audience back to theatres even with 50% occupancy.

The upcoming film stars debutant Ekalavya in the lead role. Hailing from North Karnataka, the debutant is a professional martial artist, yoga champion, and expert in Kalarippayattu.

“Kaliveera is an out-and-out action entertainer. The story revolves around the character Kali, a young man from the tribal community. Ekalavya has performed real stunts in this film,” says director Avi, adding, “Kaliveera is a commercial package with elements of love, romance, horror, suspense, and revenge and is based on historical and current events.”

The director is positive about the film’s potential as it has already done good business in terms of Hindi dubbing rights. In addition to that, the good response to the film teaser has boosted his confidence further.

Kaliveera features Paavana Gowda and Chirashree Anchan in the female lead roles, while Tabla Nani, TS Nagabharana, Danny Kuttappa, Anita Bhat will be seen in supporting roles. The film- made under the Jyothi Arts banner- has V Manohar scoring music for the film. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaliveera 
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp